Coppell ISD to vote on closing another elementary school

The Brief Coppell ISD is set to vote on closing Town Center Elementary School on Monday night to address safety concerns and an $8.5 million budget deficit. The district projects the closure would save $1.4 million annually, but parents want the vote delayed until after a new superintendent starts. The concerned parents created a counter-report arguing the school is safe.



School board members in the Coppell Independent School District are expected to vote on Monday night on whether to close another elementary school. Parents have urged the trustees to delay the vote.

What we know:

Parents in Coppell are asking the school board to keep Town Center Elementary School open or at least wait to decide until a new superintendent takes over on Tuesday.

The district recommended closing the school, citing traffic, safety, and accessibility concerns.

Closing the school would also save the district $1.4 million a year to help with an $8.5 million budget deficit.

The other side:

A group of parents came together to do their own study. They reportedly worked with community experts, engineers, and attorneys to create a 60-page data-driven report showing the school is safe.

"What I’ve been most impressed about is that not everyone has kids and not everyone lives in Town Center. Some of our folks are people that have been here 30 years. This school means so much more to people and the value of what Town Center is is so much more than what you’re going to see on a budget or financial review," said Tyler Reich, a parent.

"Both of my parents are public school teachers and I’ve never thought about switching to charter schools, but there is one right up the road. So I know a lot of parents are having those same kind of thoughts, and you know it’s just really sad," added Zachary Metz, a parent.

The parents said they are hopeful the school board will look at their findings and at least delay the vote until more studies can be done.

What's next:

Monday’s school board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

A spokesperson said the district understands parents' frustrations, but if this school doesn’t close, other tough decisions will have to be made.