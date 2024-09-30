Coppell ISD considers closing an elementary school

The Brief Parents rallied outside Pinkerton Elementary School in Coppell on Monday morning because they don't want to see the school closed. Coppell ISD trustees are expected to discuss closing the campus at Monday night's school board meeting. Like many school districts in North Texas, Coppell is facing a tight budget and declining enrollment.



Budget issues have prompted the Coppell Independent School District to consider closing a campus. But some parents are trying to stop that from happening.

On Monday night, the Coppell ISD school board will likely hear from lots of concerned parents who do not want to see Pinkerton Elementary School closed.

Many of those parents gathered in front of the school on Monday morning to express their support for keeping Pinkerton open.

"These protests are twofold. One, we want to keep our school open. Two, we want to send a strong message to Austin that parent suburbs like Coppell are fed up with what’s going on in Austin, and we need funding," said Julie Waters, a Coppell parent.

"Why are we in this dire financial situation? Shouldn’t we be prioritizing education?" asked Josh McCrary, another parent.

The situation in Coppel is similar to that of many other North Texas school districts facing tight budgets and declining enrollment, forcing some difficult decisions about shutting down schools.

Related article

The sentiment from parents is the same there and elsewhere, telling lawmakers and the governor to increase funding for Texas schools and come to some kind of agreement that would free up money to support public education.

The proposal being considered by Coppell ISD trustees would also involve moving a number of academic programs to different campuses to cut costs and balance enrollment numbers.

The trustees have held a number of meetings this month on the topic. They will discuss it again during Monday night's meeting.

Another parent protest is planned for Monday afternoon outside the district’s headquarters ahead of the school board meeting.