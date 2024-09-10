Expand / Collapse search

Coppell ISD considers closing 3 schools due to budget issues

Published  September 10, 2024 6:48am CDT
Coppell
Another North Texas school district is weighing its options because of budget issues and declining enrollment. Coppell ISD trustees will discuss a plan that includes closing three schools.

Coppell ISD, located in the northwest corner of Dallas County, has several options on the table.

It’s considering closing Austin Elementary or Pinkerton Elementary, as well as New Tech High School.

Trustees are also looking at changing attendance zones and moving programs to different campuses.

The district plans to host several meetings this month before making a decision.

The changes would not take effect until next school year.

Texas school districts making cuts after state fails to pass funding increase
Texas school districts are faced with making cuts because lawmakers did not increase school funding.

Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson, and Allen are among the other local districts that also closed campuses recently to cut costs.

Part of the problem is declining enrollment. Plus, state lawmakers have not increased state education funding since 2019.