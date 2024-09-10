Coppell ISD considers closing 3 schools due to budget issues

The Brief Coppell ISD is considering several ways to cut costs, including the possibility of closing three schools. Austin Elementary, Pinkerton Elementary, and New Tech High School could be closed in the next school year. Other options including changing attendance zones or moving programs to different campuses to save money and balance enrollment numbers.



Another North Texas school district is considering closing campuses due to budget challenges and declining enrollment.

Coppell ISD, located in the northwest corner of Dallas County, has several options on the table.

It’s considering closing Austin Elementary or Pinkerton Elementary, as well as New Tech High School.

Trustees are also looking at changing attendance zones and moving programs to different campuses.

The district plans to host several meetings this month before making a decision.

The changes would not take effect until next school year.

Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson, and Allen are among the other local districts that also closed campuses recently to cut costs.

Part of the problem is declining enrollment. Plus, state lawmakers have not increased state education funding since 2019.