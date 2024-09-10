Coppell ISD considers closing 3 schools due to budget issues
COPPELL, Texas - Another North Texas school district is considering closing campuses due to budget challenges and declining enrollment.
Coppell ISD, located in the northwest corner of Dallas County, has several options on the table.
It’s considering closing Austin Elementary or Pinkerton Elementary, as well as New Tech High School.
Trustees are also looking at changing attendance zones and moving programs to different campuses.
The district plans to host several meetings this month before making a decision.
The changes would not take effect until next school year.
Fort Worth, Plano, Richardson, and Allen are among the other local districts that also closed campuses recently to cut costs.
Part of the problem is declining enrollment. Plus, state lawmakers have not increased state education funding since 2019.