Coppell Arts Center officially opens this weekend

With two postponed grand openings last year due to COVID, the third time is the charm for the Coppell Arts Center.

The new 30,000 square-foot center boasts six spaces, including a 442-seat main hall and a 196-seat black box theater.

The weekend-long celebration starts Thursday night. It’s a culmination of the city's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and create a new home for its five resident art companies.

There will also be performances, including one by Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth.

"The original discussion for this occurred back in 1990. So it is almost three decades in the creation. The goal was to allow our local performing artists to have a place to perform," said Coppell Mayor Wes Mays. "They haven't had a permanent home and this is to give them that one location, that permanent home where they can come together and let the citizens of Coppell enjoy their extra fees and their performances."

Link: www.coppellartscenter.org