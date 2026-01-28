Cooper Flagg named to Rising Stars team during NBA All-Star Game weekend

article

The Brief Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg will be part of the NBA's Rising Stars mini-tournament, an event taking place during the NBA's All-Star Game weekend. Flagg was selected first overall in the event's draft by honorary coach Carmelo Anthony. The mini-tournament will be filled with the NBA's top rookies and second-year players. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging over 18 points per game in his first season in the NBA.



Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Cooper Flagg will represent the team during NBA All-Star Game weekend.

What we know:

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on January 24, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

For the second time in seven months, Cooper Flagg was picked first overall in a basketball draft.

He was selected first in the NBA's Rising Stars draft, as announced by the league this week. It comes after he was selected first overall by the Mavericks in last June's NBA Draft.

Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony will serve as the honorary coach of Flagg's team, which will also consist of the following players:

Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets)

Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)

Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs)

Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans)

Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers)

Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors)

Flagg's team will compete in the league's mini-tournament comprised of promising rookies and second-year players, as well as a team filled with G-League standouts.

Other teams in the mini-tournament will be coached by fellow Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. Peacock analyst Austin Rivers will coach the G-League team.

Fellow rookies Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets) and VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers) will lead McGrady and Carter's teams, respectively.

There was hope Flagg would be named to the All-Star Team as a rookie, but instead, he will make his mark on the Friday before the event.

By the numbers:

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

Flagg is putting up impressive numbers in his first few months as a professional. His notable numbers include:

18.8 points per game

6.4 rebounds per game

4.1 assists per game

1.3 steals per game

.7 blocks per game

According to Mavs PR, Flagg is the only rookie to rank in the top 5 of those stats this season.

He's also put up a 40-point game this year, dropping 42 points on the Utah Jazz in a December overtime road loss.

That made him the only 18-year-old to record a 40-point game in NBA history.

What's next:

The NBA Rising Stars mini-tournament will take place on Feb. 13 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.