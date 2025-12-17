Cooper Apartments: Resident receives heirlooms 6 months after fire

The Brief Six months after a fire at The Cooper in Fort Worth, a resident received only a fraction of his belongings under strict RPM Living limits. Eliseo Acevedo retrieved cherished photos of his late father but lost furniture, clothing, and items he says may have been stolen. Tenants say RPM’s rules and delays added anguish; the company has not responded to requests for comment.



Nearly six months after a fire at a Fort Worth apartment complex left dozens of people stranded, one tenant finally received some of his belongings from the building.

Wednesday was bittersweet as a former resident of The Cooper was forced to boil his life's possessions down to a list that a crew could pack up within two hours.

Cooper Apartments update

The latest:

Eliseo Acevedo has been fighting since June 23 to get his belongings. Wednesday, a week before Christmas Eve, he finally received only the things a construction crew could gather in two hours.

FOX 4 tagged along with the displaced resident to see that crews found what mattered most to him: photos of his father.

Eli Acevedo

Acevedo's father died suddenly after a stroke Dec. 30, 2022. He told FOX 4 the holidays are especially tough, serving as a reminder of losing the man who made Acevedo who he is today.

While he did get some things he requested, things like his Fossil watch, social security card, and other valuable items couldn't be recovered. A worker reported that they ran out of time to complete the list.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"It's a mixed bag of emotions. I know I should feel thankful for at least getting some items, but it doesn't feel like a win, it feels like a consolation prize," Acevedo said.

Acevedo wishes RPM Living, the property management company for The Cooper, hadn't made him spend six months wondering if he would ever get anything back.

Acevedo believes the Fossil watch was stolen, and another resident who was recently provided her belongings says her grandmother's jewelry was also stolen.

RPM Living has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Fort Worth fire victim struggles

FOX 4 first spoke with Acevedo just three days after the fire, when he had no idea just how long the battle ahead would be.

He said there was no sign of damage when he retrieved his father's ashes, and he was hopeful at first that he'd be able to gather everything soon.

Related article

RPM living originally offered to only gather three boxes of belongings for residents.

The company later told Acevedo his apartment was condemned due to mold from water damage fighting the fire.

While Acevedo is thankful to have many of his collector's items, the management company will not allow him to get his clothes or furniture — some of which was new, expensive, and yet to be fully paid off.

Fort Worth 6-alarm apartment fire

The backstory:

During the fire at the Cooper Apartment building on West Rosedale in Fort Worth, more than 150 firefighters were sent to the scene to battle the blaze.

Due to the construction of the building, it was more difficult than normal to extinguish the fire. Authorities tell us the roof materials, intended to keep water out of the building, did their job so well that it took hours to fully put out the flames.

A total of 834 residents have been displaced following the devastating fire. It’s still unknown how many units were damaged, and the residents are still waiting to find out when they’ll be allowed back into their homes.