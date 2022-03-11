Cook Children's Medical Center sending supplies to Ukraine

article

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is sending supplies to Ukraine.

The hospital is working with the Children's Hospital Association and its European partner.

Supplies will be sent to the hard-hit port city of Mariupol.

Three people died and a dozen others were hurt this week in a Russian attack on a maternity ward.

Cook Children's is also sending supplies to a children's hospital in Kyiv.

