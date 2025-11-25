Contradicting 911 call leads to teen arrest in Mesquite DoorDash shooting

The Brief Mesquite police arrested 17-year-old Ledavion Sockwell for the shooting of DoorDash driver Manuel Gonzalez during a delivery attempt on October 27. Conflicting accounts and a review of 911 calls reportedly led police to identify Sockwell as the gunman. Sockwell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is expected to be transferred to the Dallas County jail.



Mesquite police said Tuesday that conflicting accounts from a DoorDash driver and the people who ordered food the night he was shot ultimately led to Mesquite SWAT forcing their way into the home of the 17-year-old now charged in the case.

Ledavion Sockwell

Conflicting stories led to arrest

What we know:

Detectives said they interviewed the driver, 29-year-old Manuel Gonzalez, multiple times over the past month, along with witnesses who were at the Birch Bend home on October 27. Police said their stories did not align, prompting investigators to re-examine evidence and revisit 911 calls made that night.

The review is what led officers to initiate Monday’s arrest of Ledavion Sockwell.

Driver details argument over DoorDash PIN

What they're saying:

Gonzalez told officers he arrived to deliver food when a woman and juvenile waiting outside could not provide the correct PIN code to complete the order. An argument followed, he said, because he refused to hand over the food without proper verification.

"They gave me the wrong pin, the wrong pin twice. You know, they tried to get the food from my hand, and I was refusing to give them the food because if i don't get the pin, they can delete my account," said Gonzalez. "As soon as they give me the right one, they went inside screaming a lot of things."

After the correct PIN was provided, Gonzalez said two men came out of the home, one with shoulder-length braids and a gun. Gonzalez told police he retrieved his own firearm from his vehicle but kept it pointed down by his legs.

He said the man with braids opened fire first, striking him in the arm. Gonzalez said he fired one round in return before his gun malfunctioned.

Suspect's own 911 call used against him

Dig deeper:

Investigators said that when they interviewed Sockwell the night of the shooting, he claimed an "unknown male" began shooting at Gonzalez and that he ran inside for safety.

Police said a review of 911 recordings contradicted that account. In the call, Sockwell told the operator, "He pulled a gun… he started shooting and got shot. Self-defense. He shot at us, and we shot back," according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said Sockwell’s own 911 call, combined with Gonzalez’s repeated statements and the physical evidence from the scene, led investigators to identify Sockwell as the gunman.

Officers took him into custody on Monday afternoon after a SWAT team forced entry into the home, where police say he lived with his mother.

Suspect's charges

What's next:

Sockwell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is expected to be transferred to the Dallas County jail this week.

The investigation remains ongoing.