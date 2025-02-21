Construction worker finds body off Weatherford highway

article

A construction worker discovered a dead body off a highway in Weatherford on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 7 a.m. on Feb. 19 to the 200 block of W. I-20.

A construction worker reported finding the body of a 62-year-old man.

Investigators have not found any initial signs of foul play but are awaiting the medical examiner’s report to determine the cause of death.

No additional details have been made public.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the man got there, how he died, or how long the body had been at the location.

The man’s identity has not been released.