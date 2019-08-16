Construction on Globe Life Field nearly 75% complete

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Construction crews at Globe Life Field in Arlington say they're nearly 75% finished with the future home of the Texas Rangers.

Architects released new renderings of the field Friday showing what the completed project will look like.

That big steel retractable roof is almost halfway complete. Crews hope to finish it by the end of October.

Also, the stadium is starting to look game-ready, with seating systems being installed.

"You look out there and you see rails at each of the rows. We will eventually start putting the seats onto each of those rails, a similar system as they have over at AT&T stadium," said Rob Matwick, the executive vice president for business operations.

Perhaps one of the best features of the new park – the air conditioning – is working in some areas.

Globe Life Field is scheduled to open in March of next year.