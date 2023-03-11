Construction on Fort Worth's University Drive near the zoo paused for spring break

A major construction project is now paused to make way for spring break crowds heading to the Fort Worth Zoo.

Orange cones went up last month on University Drive as the city began the first phase of a long-range plan to renovate the very busy street.

The retail stretch between I-30 and Collinsworth Street near the zoo has been affected the most with lane closures.

All lanes, however, are reopened temporarily to accommodate the heavy traffic flow to and from the zoo during spring break.

This pause in construction will continue through March 20.