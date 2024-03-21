Construction begins on Opal Lee’s new home in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth woman known as the grandmother of Juneteenth will soon get back what a mob of angry white men took away from her family decades ago.

Construction is beginning Thursday on a new home for Dr. Opal Lee.

Her story starts in Fort Worth back on June 19, 1939.

That’s when she said a racist mob burned down her family’s home because they were angry a black family had moved into their neighborhood.

The day would later come to define Lee’s life.

Decades later, she began her advocacy work to give Juneteenth national recognition.

And in 2021, the day marking the official end of slavery in the United States officially became a federal holiday.

But Lee never gave up hope of one day owning the lot where her family once lived.

Several organizations including the Trinity Habitat for Humanity generously gifted her the property for $10. And Texas Capital, along with HistoryMaker Homes, are working to build her new home for free.

Organizers said the project is about giving back to someone who has given so much during her life.

"Dr. Opal Lee has given so much to our community and our nation, and has been a tireless, lifelong advocate for racial equity and justice. We are proud to be able to give something back to her to honor her life’s work," said Effie Dennison, Texas Capital’s head of Community Development and the president of the Texas Capital Foundation.

"Our goal with every home we build is to create a place where owners can feel a sense of pride, and we are deeply honored to be part of such a meaningful project," said Nelson Mitchell, the CEO of HistoryMaker Homes. "Dr. Lee represents the very best of our community and our nation in her determination for racial justice, and there is no better way to express our profound gratitude than through her new home. Alongside our more than 50 partners and trades, our entire team at HistoryMaker is proud to work together on this momentous home build."

Volunteers from the three organizations will work on the home’s construction.

Lee was involved in the planning. She picked out her new flooring, fixtures, and lighting, organizers said.