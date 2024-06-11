Congressman asks DOJ to investigate Tarrant County jail

A North Texas congressman is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate inmate deaths at the Tarrant County jail.

There have been six deaths at the jail so far this year, including a young Marine veteran.

The family of Anthony Johnson said they want the jailers involved in his death to be criminally charged.

Last week, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Johnson died from both mechanical and chemical asphyxia. His death was ruled a homicide.

The 31-year-old died on April 21 after struggling with corrections officers during a routine contraband check.

The autopsy report showed the chemical asphyxia is attributed to the use of pepper spray with methamphetamine as a contributing factor.

Security video also shows one jailer putting a knee on Johnson’s back and another allegedly delaying his medical care and taking cellphone video.

Those two officers are on administrative leave during the investigation.

Since 2017, 63 inmates have died while in custody at the Tarrant County jail, a number which is above the national average, according to Texas Congressman Marc Veasey.

He called the pattern "distressing" and wrote a letter to the Justice Department asking for answers and accountability.

The head of the jail, Chief Charles Eckert, retired last month amid the controversy.

Sheriff Bill Wayborn defended Eckert’s service to the county and said the retirement had been planned for a while. But at least one county commissioner said the change is welcome.

Johnson’s family plans to address the autopsy results at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.