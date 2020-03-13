Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia rises to 42

article

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia continues to increase, according to state health officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) said Friday morning there were 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 14 counties.

Here is a breakdown of the cases as of Friday morning:

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 42)

Fulton County: 8

Floyd County: 1

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 8

Cherokee County: 2

Bartow County: 4

Lee County: 1

Fayette County: 5

Coweta County: 1

DeKalb County: 5

Gwinnett County: 2

Gordon County: 2

Lowndes County: 1

Charlton County: 1

On Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp announced the first coronavirus-related death in Georgia, a 67-year-old man.

More than a dozen school districts across metro Atlanta have announced they will close for two weeks, or until further notice, to deter the new virus. Most of those school systems said they hope to continue delivering lessons online to more than 700,000 students. Larger school districts outside of metro Atlanta are mostly staying open, though.

Additionally, Georgia's 26 public colleges and universities will close for two weeks starting Monday.

Georgia lawmakers agreed that Gov. Brian Kemp can spend $100 million to combat COVID-19. The House and Senate voted Thursday for midyear budget adjustments that shift the money from Georgia's $2.8 billion in reserves to Kemp's emergency fund.

Officials said the money would be used to match federal funding and other state spending. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England said an additional $5 million is also provided to rural hospitals to cover expenses associated with coronavirus. Despite the new money, the plan still cuts $159 million from other spending in the state budget year that runs through June 30.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults who are 60+ and people with serious medical conditioners, such as heart disease and diabetes, are at higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

Best prevention measures: