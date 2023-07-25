Confessed child killer had ties to Plano, police say

article

Police in Plano are looking for information about an accused killer who once lived in North Texas.

David Zandstra, a former pastor who has been living in Georgia, is accused of kidnapping and killing 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington in 1975.

Her body was found at a state park in Pennsylvania months after she disappeared from a church bible camp.

Last week, police said 83-year-old Zandstra confessed to the murder.

Related article

He told investigators he saw the little girl walking alone and offered her a ride.

Investigators said Zandstra drove Harrington to a wooded area and killed her after she refused to undress.

"This man is evil. He killed this poor 8-year-old girl he knew and who trusted him. And then he acted as if he was a family friend not only during her burial and a period after that but for years," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. "He is every parent’s worst nightmare. This is a man who is a remorseless child predator who acted as if he was a friend, a neighbor, and a man of God."

Related article

Police later discovered Zandstra lived in Plano for a while before moving to Georgia.

The Plano Police Department would like to talk to anyone who has information about his time in North Texas.

Online records show he may have worked at a Christian Reform Church in North Texas between 1976 and 1983.