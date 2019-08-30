Concerts, exhibit mark 50th anniversary of Texas International Pop Festival

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Events this weekend will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the Texas International Pop Festival.

The festival was a huge musical happening, but since it took place two weeks after Woodstock it’s been overshadowed by that generation-defining event.

The festival was held over Labor Day weekend in 1969 and boasted a lineup of major acts: Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Sly and The Family Stone, Grand Funk Rail Road and Chicago.

The three-day event was held at what was the Dallas International Speedway in Lewisville and at least 100,000 people attended. Just like Woodstock, the crowd was notable for being well behaved and peaceful.

There will be two concerts at the Lake Park golf course over the weekend to celebrate the anniversary, with each day featuring seven musical acts. On Saturday night, the two headliners are Edgar Winter and ZZ Top.

Sunday night’s featured performer is Chicago, making a triumphant return to Lewisville after half a century.

Tickets are $30 dollars for a single day or $50 dollars for a combo ticket that gets you both days.

Another attraction marking the anniversary is an exhibit celebrating festival that includes pictures, artifacts, memorabilia and more. It’s at the Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater. It officially opens Saturday and runs through mid-October.