Computer issue snarls US Customs processing for hours at airports nationwide

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A computer issue is impacting U.S. Customs nationwide, according to an announcement at Dulles International Airport Friday evening. (Photo Credit: Mike Donkle)

Customs processing at airports around the U.S. was snarled for hours Friday after a computer system used by Customs and Border Patrol agents nationwide went down, according to officials.

Systems from the computer issue that was impacting U.S. Customs nationwide eventually came back online, the CBP said.

"The affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. CBP will continue to monitor the incident. There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time," the CBP tweeted.

Earlier, an announcement at Dulles International Airport Friday evening confirmed the computer issue. At the time, Customs officials said they were working to diagnose the computer problem.

"CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online," the agency tweeted.

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," CBP added in a second tweet.

Advertisement

User Mike Donkle tweeted a photo of the "stranded" passengers.

"Hundreds of passengers stranded in customs at IAD due to ‘computer problems,'" Donkle said in his tweet. "Nothing is moving. Very frustrating."

Other travelers at airports across the country, including Los Angeles International Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, expressed similar frustrations with the lag in processing time.

Fox TV Stations' Erin Jones contributed to this story.