Former Tarrant County GOP Chair makes runoff as railroad commissioner challenger
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French has made it to a runoff election with Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright in Tuesday night's primary election.
Texas Railroad Commissioner primary
Jim Wright, the defending railroad commissioner, received 31.5% of the vote by the time the race was called by the Associated Press.
Bo French, who recently stepped down as the GOP chair for Tarrant County who's seen social media controversy in the past year, took 33.3% of the vote by the time the race was called.
The rest of the vote was split between James "Jim" Matlock, Katherine Culbert and Hawk Dunlap.
Bo French (Left) and Jim Wright
What's next:
Wright and French will face each other again on May 26 to decide the Republican nominee in November. The winner will face state Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston).
The Railroad Commission is the state agency that regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. The decisions made by the commission reverberate across the economy and the environment.
Featured
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associate Press and the Texas Tribune.