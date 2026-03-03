Former Tarrant County GOP Chair makes runoff as railroad commissioner challenger

The Brief Bo French and Jim Wright advance to GOP Railroad Commissioner runoff. French led with 33.3%; Wright followed with 31.5% of the vote. Runoff set for May 26; winner faces Democrat Jon Rosenthal in November.



Former Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French has made it to a runoff election with Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright in Tuesday night's primary election.

Texas Railroad Commissioner primary

Jim Wright, the defending railroad commissioner, received 31.5% of the vote by the time the race was called by the Associated Press.

Bo French, who recently stepped down as the GOP chair for Tarrant County who's seen social media controversy in the past year, took 33.3% of the vote by the time the race was called.

The rest of the vote was split between James "Jim" Matlock, Katherine Culbert and Hawk Dunlap.

Bo French (Left) and Jim Wright

What's next:

Wright and French will face each other again on May 26 to decide the Republican nominee in November. The winner will face state Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston).

The Railroad Commission is the state agency that regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. The decisions made by the commission reverberate across the economy and the environment.

Featured article