Company mourns employee killed in plane crash near Fort Worth; Investigation continues

The Brief A twin-engine plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, killing two people. The plane ignited a fire that damaged at least ten semi-trucks at a nearby industrial park. The identity of the second victim and the total number of people on board the aircraft remain unconfirmed.



The FAA is investigating after yesterday's deadly plane crash that killed two people in southwest Fort Worth.

What we know:

The crash happened on North Saginaw Boulevard, close by Highway 287 and just two miles from Hicks Airfield.

Investigators along with Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies remain at the crash site behind the Saginaw Boulevard Industrial Business Park.

A surveillance camera recorded the fatal, fiery ending of a twin-engine aircraft flight that departed Alliance Airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane plummeted to the ground and burst into flames and two people were confirmed dead.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ COURTESY: Texas Rhino Line

What they're saying:

On Monday, the company, Solutions Group Services, announced one of their team members, Michael Daly, a software developer, was killed. In a statement, the company’s president called Daly a devoted husband and loving father of four who was a visionary developer and man of deep faith.

Perhaps due to the federal government shut-down, FOX 4 did not receive a response to our inquiry to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the crash investigation.

Also, no update has come from the NTSB.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Local perspective:

Today, co-owner of Texas Performance Exhaust Shop, Arleth Rodriguez, is still shocked by how close the crash occurred to their shop, just a hundred feet away, smashing into 10 semi-trucks in the process.

"You thought for a moment your business was on fire. Yes, like I said when we got the call, they said it seems like the shops are on fire," said Rodriguez.

"We’re very shocked. It’s very sad to hear the devastating news."

What we don't know:

The identity of the second crash victim is still unconfirmed. The number of passengers on the aircraft is also unconfirmed.