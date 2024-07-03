Fort Worth police step up security in Como after last year's mass shooting

A year after a mass shooting at a block party killed three people, Fort Worth police are making sure holiday celebrations in the Como neighborhood remain safe this year.

July 4 celebrations are an opportunity for people in the Fort Worth Como neighborhood to come together.

‘Comofest’ falls annually on July 3rd. A lot is going on with live music and all types of food and drink vendors.

"This is a family-friendly event, fun safe event for the whole family," said Constance Pullam with Eatie’s Catering.

"I have two kids, so seeing them have a good time with everybody," said Como resident Andrea Ivory.

Once the sun goes down, there’s a separate homecoming block party.

Unfortunately, that block party has been at the center of violent crime in the past, including last year when three people were shot and killed in a mass shooting.

Featured article

"Still to this day, the community of Como, the police department and the community at large still mourns those losses," said Fort Worth Police Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

Fort Worth police say they have significantly stepped up patrols and surveillance at this year’s block party. The department says it’s working closely with community leaders and organizations to develop long-term strategies for crime prevention.

"That doesn’t mean that we’re over-policing. We just want to give reassurance to those that are going to attend this event that law enforcement is going to be out there," Pollozani said. "And if there are those individuals that want to create criminal activity, we will be there to deal with them accordingly."

Some in the neighborhood say they’ll stick to the evening celebration at Lake Como Park.

"There’s more than enough time for me and my kids to have fun," one Como resident said.

And some who enjoy the after-hours block party say ones who bring a violent mentality are a disappointment and do not truly represent the true spirit of the Como neighborhood.

"You should’ve stayed home. Why’d you come over here?" another Como resident said. "What was the point? You know. You came over here with ill intentions. We’re not about that."