A community's quest to return flood-lost items as Guadalupe River recedes

As the floodwaters in the Guadalupe River begin to recede in the Texas Hill Country, some sentimental treasures are starting to surface.

Local perspective:

Dondi Persyn is a perfumer by trade, but these days, she's become a matchmaker of sorts.

With help from her community, Persyn has been collecting and cleaning personal items found washed up on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

"I want to believe that they will all be reunited with who they belong to," said Persyn.

A bin holds just a small fraction of what's been refurbished from the river.

"These are items that we found. We've recovered, and our members at Rosewood have washed them. They've labeled what they are, dried them, and we're just trying to preserve them. So, where we found them, what type they are, they have a little prayer card inside them.

Dig deeper:

With the items piling up, Persyn decided to start a Facebook group called "FOUND on the Guadalupe River", posting pictures of the items.

Others started doing the same.

In just a few days, almost 5,000 people have joined the group and Persyn has already had some reunions.

What they're saying:

"A lady I was able to reunite some of her items yesterday. She said, ‘I've lost everything, but now I have these few things back’ and it really meant the world to her."

"It was heartwarming but also bittersweet because she's lost everything, and she has to rebuild."

With plenty of items still left to be cleaned and re-claimed, Persyn remains on the move.

"Any win is a win," said Persyn.

"I just know that people are looking for a little something and, if we can take part in any part of that, that's what matters. I just want to make sure these items are treated with reverence and care, because if they were mine, I'd want the same thing."

How you can help

What you can do:

You can join FOX in supporting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, which will help provide relief to communities and with rebuilding efforts.

LINK: Click here for the site to make a donation .