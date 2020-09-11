Community ISD closes middle school after reporting 8 COVID-19 cases

article

A middle school in Collin County is closed after it reported eight positive COVID-19 cases.

The Community Independent School District confirmed that five students and three staff members at Edge Middle School in Nevada contracted the virus.

“This decision to shut down the campus facility and transition everyone to BravesID, for up to five consecutive school days, was not reached lightly, and was made solely with an abundance of caution and respect for our Brave family,” the district said in a letter to parents.

The building will be closed for five days for deep cleaning. During that time, students will learn virtually.

Siblings of students at Edge Middle may also switch to online learning but are not required to do so if they are free of symptoms.

Community ISD said outside of the middle school, only seven staff members in the district are in quarantine.

Nevada is located about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

