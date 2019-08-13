Comal County authorities looking for "Wedding Crasher"

article

Have you seen this woman? If so, the Comal County Sheriff's Office wants to talk to you.

CCSO is looking to identify a woman who has been involved in a series of wedding venue thefts.

Dubbed the "Wedding Crasher," the woman has been targeting weddings not only in Comal County, but in surrounding counties, says the Comal County Crime Stoppers in a Facebook post Monday.

She arrives uninvited to the wedding, posing as a guest, and then steals wedding gifts.

"Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice," the post said.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment in this case.

To submit an anonymous tip, contact Comal County Crime Stoppers online, through the "P3 Tips” app for iOS or Android mobile devices, or by calling 1-800-620 TIPS (8422).