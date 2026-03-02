Collin County voting locations, wait times & sample ballots

The Brief Tuesday is election day for the 2026 Texas Primary. Polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide. Election results will be shared on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m.



Texans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the primary election.

Here’s where to cast your ballot in Collin County, and important things to know before you head to the polls.

Where can I vote in Collin County?

On election day, Collin County residents are allowed to vote any polling location in the county.

Use the Collin County Polling Locations Map or search for your registration status, voting precinct, and sample ballots.

How long is the wait to vote in Collin County?

Expected wait times in Collin County are available online on this Collin County Voting Wait Times map.

What times do the polls close?

All voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on election day. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

What’s on the ballot in Collin County?

Visit your county's election page for more sample ballots and additional resources.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote, as well as a link to "Who’s on the ballot?"

Voter Resources

What is a primary election?

Primaries are elections that political parties use to determine which candidates will represent that party. The winning candidate will then face off against the winning candidate from the other party in the November general election.

A candidate must have more than half of the votes to be declared the winner. If no candidates get a majority of the votes in a race, then the top two vote-getters will face each other in a run-off election on May 26.

Voters are not required to register with a party to vote in a primary election, but can only vote in one party's primary election. Voters will only be able to vote in that party's subsequent run-off election.

How do I know what primary to vote in?

Texas voters can choose which party's primary they want to vote in.

Texas is one of 15 states with completely open primaries, meaning that anyone who is registered to vote can vote in a specific party's primary without being a member of that party.

In contrast, only 10 states operate a closed primary where only members can vote in a party's primary.

The rest of the nation operates under rules that either allow independent voters to choose at the polls or allows the state to decide ahead of an election if they will allow unaffiliated voters or voters from another party to vote in their elections.

If a primary election goes to a runoff, only those who voted in that party's primary or who did not cast a vote at all in the primary can vote in the runoff election.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote. For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.

Can I bring a gun?

No. Only peace officers – on or off duty – can take a handgun into a polling place.

Can I take my phone to vote?

Yes, and no. You cannot use your cell phone, camera, tablet, laptop, sound recorder or any other kind of recording device in the room where voting is happening. You can use electronic devices outside the room, as long as you are not using them to record sound or images. No recording is allowed within 100 feet of a voting station.

Can I wear political clothing?

No. No one is allowed to wear clothing or any similar items related to a candidate, measure, or political party, even if they are not on the ballot. This is enforceable within 100 feet of a polling station. You will be asked to remove or cover up the clothing before entering the building.

Can I bring my child?

Yes, according to Texas Election Code, a child under 18 years old can accompany a parent who is voting.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov. To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here. It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.

