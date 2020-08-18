Collin County says it has “no confidence” in its daily coronavirus case count

Collin County is telling residents to not trust the coronavirus case numbers it is reporting.

The county posted a disclaimer on its health department dashboard saying it does not have confidence in the numbers.

It's part of the fallout from what the Texas Department of State Health Services calls ‘formatting and coding errors,’ which led to a backlog of tens of thousands of cases. Gov. Greg Abbott says the issues have been fixed.

North Texas counties have been reporting increased case totals for days because of a backlog in reporting coming from the state. Some have called it confusing.

In Collin County, the county judge says the county no longer has confidence in the accuracy of reported results.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced an agreement with county commissioners to publish new case reports with a disclaimer. It says in part "Collin County has no confidence in the data currently being provided to us."

On Tuesday, Collin County reported 213 new positive cases but gave no indication how many were due to the backlog.

In Fort Worth, Gov. Abbott gave several reasons for the backlog. One was the state department didn’t have the capacity to log the actual number of cases coming in. He also blamed private labs.

