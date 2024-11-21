6 arrested, 4 wanted for soliciting minors in Collin County

article

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office arrested six men at the end of October for allegedly soliciting minors online.

The sheriff’s office said the arrests were part of an undercover "Operation Safe Halloween" initiative to target individuals who use the internet to exploit children.

Deputies worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety and several other local law enforcement agencies to arrest six men from Oct. 22-24.

They include Zachary Alldredge, Robert Gomez, Juan Gomez, Ryan Blalock-Seba, Henry Gilbert, and David Villines.

The deputies also obtained arrest warrants for four additional suspects whose names and photos have not yet been released.

"The success of this operation reflects the Collin County Sheriff’s Office’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding children and holding offenders accountable," the department said in a news release.

All the suspects were charged with the online solicitation of a minor.