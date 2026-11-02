Collin County man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography depicting sexual assault of toddlers

The Brief A Collin County jury sentenced 31-year-old Joshua Turner of Celina to 75 years in prison for possession of child pornography depicting sexual assault. Police arrested Turner in October 2025, and discovered child pornography depicting the sexual assault of toddlers on his devices. Turner had attempted to delete evidence from his devices during the investigation. Police also found he had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old after providing the victim alcohol.



A man from Celina will spend decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography that included the sexual assault of toddlers.

Collin County child pornography conviction

Joshua Turner, 31 (Collin County Jail)

What we know:

On October 28, 31-year-old Joshua Turner, a Celina resident, pleaded guilty to possession of visual material depicting sexual assault.

He was sentenced to 75 years in prison by a Collin County jury.

The backstory:

On October 19, 2025, Celina Police arrested Turner after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he was viewing child pornography.

During the investigation, Turner deleted evidence from his devices. Police were able to recover several images and videos of child pornography from the devices, including material depicting sexual assault of toddlers.

Police later found messages Turner had sent to several minors on Kik, Session, and Telegram. In some of the messages, Turner described sexual acts he wanted to commit to children as young as three-years-old.

The investigation also revealed Turner had had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old victim after he provided her with alcohol.

What they're saying:

"This man possessed especially despicable child pornography including the sexual assault of toddlers, messaged multiple minors, and engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old after giving her alcohol. A jury sentenced him to 75 years in prison. Those who exploit children will be held accountable," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.