AT&T Stadium named most haunted sports venue and it’s not just the Cowboys’ season

The Brief AT&T Stadium has been named the most haunted stadium in North America, according to The Sports Geek. The home of the Dallas Cowboys, which opened in 2009, ousted older venues like Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field to claim the spooky title. The list was compiled by looking at 47 different stadiums' ghost stories, venue history, and nearby burial grounds.



Cowboys fans have seen plenty of frightening football this season. Turns out, the scares at AT&T Stadium aren’t limited to game day.

AT&T Stadium named most haunted stadium

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, DECEMBER 20: A general overall aerial view of AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The Cowboys’ home in Arlington landed at No. 1 on The Sports Geek’s ranking of the most haunted sports venues in the United States and Canada. Finally, something Dallas can win without surviving the playoffs.

Jerry’s World, which opened in 2009, even out-ghosted Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field. Who needs a century of history when you’ve already given fans this many nightmares?

The ranking looked at 47 stadiums and arenas, considering ghost stories, venue history and nearby burial grounds. AT&T Stadium’s spooky résumé includes reports of mysterious footsteps, unexplained voices and dishes floating through a kitchen before crashing to the floor.

And you thought the only things going bump in the night were fans throwing their remotes.

Even legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry figures into the ghost stories. Staff members have reported an unexplained cold spot near a room named in his honor. Maybe he’s watching the games, too.

Those stories, along with nearby Keystone Cemetery, helped put the stadium on top. Of course, the ranking measures folklore, not proof of anything supernatural.

But with Halloween approaching, Cowboys fans might welcome a few ghosts.

At least someone at Jerry’s World would be showing some spirit.