Collin County man arrested for online solicitation of at least two children

A 26-year-old Anna man has been arrested after police say he solicited sexual acts from at least two juvenile victims.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Rincker was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a child.

The Child Exploitation Unit with the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Anna Police Department on Sunday about Rincker.

Investigators were able to get a search and arrest warrant for Rincker’s home in Anna.

Rincker was taken into custody and authorities seized several electronic devices from his home. Those devices are still being examined.

No further details have been released at this time.