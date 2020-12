article

Fire destroyed a home in Collin County Saturday night.

Firefighters arrived at the home in Parker just before midnight, and found smoke coming from the attic.

It wasn't long before flames tore through the roof, as part of the home collapsed.

The family who lived there managed to get to out to safety.

Firefighters from Murphy, Lucas, Plano, Fairview, and Wylie helped put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.