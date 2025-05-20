Collin County sex offender sentenced to 70 years in new child sex abuse case

article

The Brief Billy Bob Dunfield of Frisco has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexually abusing two children over a span of seven years. Dunfield is a registered sex offender who was also convicted of possessing child pornography in 2005. Prosecutors said he lied about his sex offender status to get his victims' parents to trust him.



A Collin County man who served time in prison for possessing child porn has been convicted again for the continuous sexual abuse of multiple children.

Billy Bob Dunfield Sentenced

What we know:

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, 67-year-old Billy Bob Dunfield of Frisco was recently found guilty of the continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child.

Jurors then sentenced him to 70 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Dunfield had ongoing access to two children who were sexually abused numerous times over a span of seven years. One of the victims was just 5 years old when the abuse began.

Dunfield manipulated his victims and convinced them to remove their clothing in order to receive a massage. That’s when he would commit the acts of sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.

The mother of one of the victims discovered what was happening after reading text messages from the victim to a friend.

Forensic interviews, physical evidence, and testimony from a third victim helped jurors reach their guilty verdict, prosecutors said.

Registered Sex Offender

Dig deeper:

According to an Associated Press article from 2004, Dunfield is a former McKinney fire marshal who was arrested for the possession of child pornography.

The DA’s office said he was convicted of that crime in 2005, served time in prison, and has been a registered sex offender ever since.

However, investigators determined he would lie to the parents of his new victims to gain their trust. Dunfield told people he was wrongly convicted, the DA’s office said.

What they're saying:

"This predator conned his way into kids’ lives, abused them for years, and thought he’d get away with it again. He’d already done federal time for child pornography and was a registered sex offender for life — and still, he lied his way into these families’ trust. Predators don’t stop on their own. This case proves it. Thanks to the courage of these children and the work of our multidisciplinary team, he’ll never touch another child again — and we urge parents and guardians to stay vigilant and speak up if something feels wrong," DA Willis said.