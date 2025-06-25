Collin County approves hand-marked paper ballots for in-person voting

article

The Brief Collin County will switch to hand-marked paper ballots for in-person voting starting with the November 2025 election. Voters will hand-mark their choices, but ballots will still be scanned and tabulated by machine. The change, costing approximately $2.3 million, aims to increase transparency, security, and voter confidence.



The Collin County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of equipment on Monday to implement hand-marked paper ballots for in-person voting, effective with the November 2025 election.

What does this mean?

Big picture view:

In-person votes will continue to be scanned and tabulated using the same DS200 ballot scanners at each polling location. However, instead of using a machine to mark their choices, voters will now mark their ballots by hand.

The county will continue to provide accessible ballot-marking devices for voters with disabilities, ensuring private and independent ballot casting as required by law.

The approximately $2.3 million in approved funding will cover voting booths, printers, laptops and other materials necessary for the transition. The change, which the court said reflects an ongoing commitment to transparency, security and voter confidence, will not affect how ballots are counted.

What they're saying:

"This is about restoring trust and strengthening the integrity of our elections," Collin County Judge Chris Hill said. "Hand-marked paper ballots provide a voter-verifiable record while still benefiting from the accuracy and efficiency of machine tabulation."

"The Collin County Elections Department and its staff are fully committed to the successful implementation of the in-person ballot-on-demand (BOD) method of voting," said Collin County Elections Administrator Kaleb Breaux. "We look forward to educating the voters of Collin County on the details of this process so they can show up and vote with confidence during the November 2025 election."

Collin County had more than 750,000 registered voters in the November 2024 election.