Collin County announces first-ever expunction initiative

Collin County has a program that will help some people clear their records of an arrest, a charge and in some cases a conviction.

The district attorney made the announcement along with the county's chapter of the NAACP on Wednesday.

The district attorney says the program is designed to help people improve their lives.

"As the NAACP, we understand the trickledown effect of an arrest on someone's record -- including difficulty in getting a job or advancing your career," said June Jenkins, Collin County NAACP President.

Once a person completes an online survey, there are three more steps in the approval process before a person's record is cleared.

MORE INFO: http://collincountyda.com/expunction-initiative-draft/