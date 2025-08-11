Collin College campus shooting leaves 1 injured, 1 in custody

article

Plano police are investigating a shooting at the Collin College campus Sunday night that left one man injured and a suspect in custody.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Collin College shooting

What we know:

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Jupiter Road at approximately 8:15 p.m. A man had reportedly shot another man before fleeing toward student apartments.

Police located and detained the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect, or whether they are students. The motive for the shooting is also under investigation. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.