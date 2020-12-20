Collin Co. family thankful their father will be home for Christmas after being hospitalized due to COVID-19

A Collin County family is sharing their story about the dangers of COVID-19 after their father spent months inside a hospital battling the virus.

The family says most of the doctors thought he wouldn't make it.

But now, they're calling what happened to him a miracle, and he'll be home in time for Christmas.

Marcus Foreman’s family says he’s been fighting the effects of COVID-19 for 150 days at Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

"So he had everything from head to toe," explained Rhonda Foreman, who is the mother to Marcus’ children.

More than 300,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. Marcus’ family is grateful for the doctors who didn’t allow him to become another statistic.

"Because it would’ve been real easy at that stage he was in to send him to hospice and it would’ve been 300,001, or whatever," Rhonda said.

He’ll leave the hospital Tuesday to reunite with his six kids and two grandkids.

"So, Santa and his little elves brought my dad home," Marcus’ daughter, Paris Brooks, said.

His daughter remembers how she felt when she learned her father was on a ventilator.

"I was devastated. I couldn’t even function at work. I really thought I was going to lose him because you hear it on the news all the time, people that go on ventilators don’t make it," she recalled.

The news became worse when they realized the rock of their family, who’s a diabetic, was having further complications.

"Problem after problem, and so it was like we focusing on this one, then we focusing on this part, then we focusing on this part," Rhonda said.

He developed blood clots and had to have his left leg amputated.

"It was traumatic," Rhonda said.

But they’re just grateful he’s alive.

"God saved him for a purpose," Rhonda added.

His family says he loves to play sports. He’ll be fitted for a prosthetic leg and will still be able to play with his young boys.

The Foremans say, looking back, you never think something like this can happen to the ones you love.

"COVID touching home. You see it on TV. I felt like we became those families on TV, I guess we are," Rhonda said.

But now, they want their loved one’s fight to serve as a reminder to take COVID-19 seriously.