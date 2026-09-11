Dallas Weather: Rain chances return before another hot, dry weekend

The Brief Friday offers a final 20% chance for isolated storms—mostly north and east of DFW—before triple-digit heat and heat indexes up to 105° return for a dry weekend. Hot and dry conditions will persist into next week, with the potential timing and intensity of a late-week cold front remaining uncertain. Summer 2026 is currently the fifth-driest on record with a 57-day dry spell at DFW Airport, as well as the eighth-hottest with 46 days of triple-digit temps.



North Texas gets one last chance for rain on Friday before the return of the triple-digit heat.

Friday Forecast

The forecast calls for about a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms on Friday, especially north and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 90s, although it will still feel like 105%.

Weekend Forecast

High pressure starts to build back in this weekend, for another dry and hot weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the triple digits across the region with heat indexes up to 105%.

If you have outdoor plans, remember to stay hydrated take breaks in the cool air or shade.

7-Day Forecast

As of now, next week looks mainly dry and hot.

But by late next week, a possible cold front could bring cooler air for next weekend.

Summer Records

According to the National Weather Service, 2026 now ranks as the fifth-dryest summer on record with 57 straight days of no measurable precipitation at DFW Airport.

It’s also tied for the eighth-hottest summer on record with 46 days of triple digits.

Those numbers are likely to climb before the end of the year.