White House photographer recalls documenting Bush on 9/11

The Brief Former White House photographer Eric Draper reflected on his role in documenting Sept. 11, 2001. Draper was with President George W. Bush in Florida when the first reports of a plane striking the World Trade Center first came in. He followed the president in the days after the event, including Bush's visits to Ground Zero.



Much of what President George W. Bush saw and did on Sept. 11, 2001, was documented through the viewfinder of a man working just steps away from him.

9/11 through the lens of a White House photographer

Eric Draper, the chief White House photographer for Bush, began that day 25 years ago in a Florida classroom. The first report of a plane striking the World Trade Center was still believed to be a terrible accident.

Then, Draper saw the president's expression change as Chief of Staff Andy Card whispered into his ear: America was under attack.

Eric Draper Courtesy: George W. Bush Presidential Library

What they're saying:

"I followed the president into the adjacent classroom after the event ended. That's when I knew what was happening," Draper said. "And for me, I was just in shock."

President George W. Bush Takes Notes as He Listens to News Coverage of the Terrorist Attack on the World Trade Center at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida.Courtesy National Archives, photo no 5997217 (Eric)

A television had been wheeled into the room carrying live images of the burning towers.

Draper photographed Bush passing the screen. Then reaching for a notepad as his advisors fed him information.

The presidential motorcade was soon racing toward Air Force One, its engines already running.

"Andy Card was standing at the top of the stairs and he was telling everyone to take their batteries out of their cell phones because we didn't want to be traced," Draper remembered. "I remember a very steep takeoff."

With no safe destination, they circled the Gulf, landing at military bases in Louisiana and Nebraska until it was deemed safe to return home.

"There was no game plan for this," Draper said.

Hours later, Draper was finally allowed to call his wife.

"My first words to her were, ‘Honey, I’ll be a little late tonight.' And I could hear her laughing through the tears," Draper said. "We noticed the fighter jets literally almost touching the wings of Air Force One. And at one moment, one of the pilots actually saluted the president."

Washington came back into view, wounded and still burning. Draper captured the president at the window, staring down at the smoldering Pentagon.

Courtesy: National Archives

Days later, Draper accompanied Bush into the devastation at Ground Zero. Surrounded by exhausted rescue workers, Bush climbed onto the rubble.

"The rest of the world hears you," Bush said.

Standing atop rubble with retired New York City firefighter Bob Beckwith Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, President George W. Bush rallies firefighters and rescue workers during an impromptu speech at the site of the collapsed World Trade Center in New York C Expand

"It just really happened organically. Someone at the last second handed him a bullhorn and that's when he said the famous line," Draper said.

Courtesy: National Archives, Eric Draper

"The people who knocked down these buildings will hear all of us soon," Bush said.

Draper said he realized the magnitude of Bush's words at that moment.

"I got chills at that moment. I knew that was a famous historic moment just from being there," Draper said. "And I was front and center for that moment."

His photographs still speak, 25 years later, moments frozen in time.

"All I did was do my job and history will take care of the rest," he said.