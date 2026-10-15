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Cold front triggers widespread flooding, tornado across West Texas

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published October 15, 2026 1:04 PM CDT
Published October 15, 2026 1:04 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A strong cold front and heavy rainfall triggered flooding and road closures across the South Plains and Rolling Plains.
    • TxDOT issued high-water warnings along travel corridors from Muleshoe to Jayton, following severe weather and reported tornadoes.
    • Transportation and emergency officials advise motorists to obey closure signs, monitor DriveTexas.org, and avoid driving through high water.

A powerful cold front sweeping across West Texas has triggered widespread road closures and flooding from the South Plains to the Rolling Plains, with state transportation officials warning drivers to stay off water-covered highways.

Texas cold front

What we know:

According to road condition reports from DriveTexas, high water and flooding have impacted multiple major travel corridors stretching from Muleshoe southeast to Jayton, and east toward Vernon.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) interactive tracking map showed dozens of active high-water advisories and flooded roadway alerts spanning Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Motley, Cottle, Foard, Wilbarger, Dickens, King, Stonewall, and Haskell counties.

The widespread flooding follows a wave of severe weather that pushed through the region, bringing torrential rainfall and reported tornadoes a day earlier.

Tornado Touches Down in Fort Stockton, West Texas
Tornado Touches Down in Fort Stockton, West Texas

Tornado Touches Down in Fort Stockton, West Texas

A massive tornado was captured on video in Fort Stockton, Texas, as the National Weather Service issued urgent warnings for Pecos County on Wednesday.

Fort Stockton Tornado: Video Shows Flying Debris & Roof Damage
Fort Stockton Tornado: Video Shows Flying Debris & Roof Damage

Fort Stockton Tornado: Video Shows Flying Debris & Roof Damage

Video footage shows a massive tornado in Fort Stockton, Texas, throwing lawnmowers and causing severe roof damage across Pecos County on Wednesday.

In addition to water over roadways, several highway segments across the region have been completely closed or restricted as emergency management and road crews assess runoff conditions and clear debris.

Flash Flooding Hits Wichita Falls After Heavy North Texas Storms
Flash Flooding Hits Wichita Falls After Heavy North Texas Storms

Flash Flooding Hits Wichita Falls After Heavy North Texas Storms

Heavy morning thunderstorms dropped 2 to 4 inches of rain across North Texas, prompting NWS flash flood warnings and hazardous road conditions around Wichita Falls.

TxDOT and emergency officials remind motorists to practice extreme caution, obey all road closure signs, and never attempt to drive through flooded intersections or low-water crossings.

LIVE RADAR

What you can do:

Drivers can check real-time highway conditions across the state at DriveTexas.org.

National Weather Service flash flood warnings

Midland/Odessa NWS Warnings:

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 3:15 PM CDT for Borden, southeastern Dawson, northwestern Howard, and northeastern Martin counties, where radar indicated 1 to 2 inches of rain with expected rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour impacting locations like Ackerly, Gail, Vealmoor, and Knott.

A separate Flash Flood Warning for southeastern Martin and northeastern Midland counties (including Stanton and Lenorah) reported 1.5 to 2.5 inches of accumulated rainfall.

Norman NWS Warnings:

Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for portions of northern Texas—including central and western Foard County, southeastern Hardeman County, and northwestern Wilbarger County (covering Vernon, Crowell, Chillicothe, and Copper Breaks State Park)—following heavy rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches.

The Source: Information in this article is from 

TexasSevere Weather