Cloud computing degrees to be offered at all Texas community colleges starting in 2020

Every community college and tech school in Texas will have the opportunity to offer an associates’ degree in cloud computing beginning next spring.

Amazon Web Services is working with schools all across the state to help design the curriculum. Part of the goal is to help fill some 6,000 specialized tech jobs currently open in Texas.

The Dallas County Community College District is hoping to offer cloud computing classes at four of its campuses, including El Centro. That two-year degree could land graduates a high-paying tech job at companies like Lockheed Martin or Amazon.

“I understand they start at $50K and when they finish it's even more, so that's the story that isn't told enough,” said Ruth Hughs, Texas Secretary of State.

Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon and is working with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to help design and implement an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Cloud Computing.

“Help our students know where the opportunities are and help companies find that match up with the workforce that they need,” said Joe May, DCCCD chancellor.

May estimates there are some thousands of open tech jobs in North Texas.

“It's really important that we hire and cultivate the talents and skills of the best and brightest,” said Adam Thornton, digital transformation lead at Lockheed Martin.

The 60-credit hour program is aligned with the growing needs of the tech industry. Students will be introduced to cloud computing technologies that drive innovation in fields such as gaming, artificial intelligence, and medical science.

“We created a framework of the 28 most in demand jobs in the cloud,” said Ken Eisner, Director of AWS Global Education Programs.

Some of those jobs could eventually be available at the new Amazon Regional Air Hub under construction at Alliance Airport.