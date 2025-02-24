Clint Hill, Secret Service agent who jumped on JFK's limo, dies at 93

article

The Brief Former US Secret Service agent Clint Hill has died. Hill famously climbed onto John F. Kennedy's limousine after he was shot in Dallas. Hill was 93 years old.



Hill scrambled onto the back of the president's limousine moments after the shooting in Downtown Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

His actions were captured by Abraham Zapruder and thrust him into the public spotlight.

Hill received commendations from the Secret Service, but said he blamed himself for not doing more to protect the president.

John F. Kennedy assassination

(Original Caption) 11/23/1963-Dallas, TX: Assassination of President Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over dying President as a Secret Service man climbs on back of car.

The backstory:

On the day of the assassination, Hill was assigned to protect first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

He was riding on the car trailing the president and first lady's car as it moved through Dealey Plaza.

According to the Warren Commission report, Hill said he reacted after hearing a gunshot and the president slumping into his seat. Hill was running toward the limousine when Kennedy was hit by a fatal headshot.

The footage from the Zapruder film shows Hill grab onto the limousine's trunk. He then forced the first lady back into her seat and shielded her body as the limousine drove off.

After the assassination

After the shooting, Hill remained assigned to the Kennedy family.

He was honored at a ceremony in Washington days after the funeral of the president.

Hill later became the agent in charge of the White House protective details and eventually was promoted to become the assistant director of the Secret Service.

He retired early under the emotional stress of the assassination.

Hill was a member of the Secret Service from 1958 to 1975, serving under five presidents.

Clint Hill's death

What we know:

Hill died Friday at his home in Belvedere, California, according to his publisher Gallery Books.

A private funeral service will be held in Washington, D.C.

What we don't know:

The cause of death was not provided.