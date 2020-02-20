Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson arrested in Texas on drug charges

article

An NFL player is in a west Texas jail accused of possessing a lot of drugs.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was arrested Monday in El Paso.

The U.S. Justice Department said border patrol agents found 157 pounds of marijuana in a car Robinson had rented.

His former Auburn teammate Quan Bray, a receiver in the Canadian Football League, was also arrested.

The two were reportedly headed from Los Angeles to Louisiana.

The 27-year-old Robinson has played six seasons in the NFL.

He will be a free agent next month.