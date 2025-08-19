CLEAR Alert issued for missing man in Anna

article

The Brief A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Oscar Sanchez, a 40-year-old man who was last seen in Anna, Texas, early Tuesday morning. Sanchez is described as a white male with tattoos on his hands and arms, and was last seen in a white shirt and blue jeans. He may be driving a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate WBV9081. Officials believe Sanchez's disappearance poses a threat to his safety.



Oscar Sanchez

What we know:

Oscar Sanchez was last seen at around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Sue Ellen St. in Anna. He is described as a white man with multiple tattoos on both hands and arms. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Stock photo of Toyota Tacoma that Sanchez may be in (Source: Anna police)

The Anna Police Department believes Sanchez may be traveling in a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with the Texas license plate WBV9081.

Officials believe Sanchez's disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Anna Police Department at 972-924-2848.

What is a CLEAR Alert?

A CLEAR Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert but is used for missing adults between the ages of 18 and 64 who are believed to be in imminent danger. The alert must be issued within 72 hours of the person’s disappearance. The name "CLEAR" is an acronym honoring four Texas women who were kidnapped and killed.