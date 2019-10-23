Classes cancelled for seven Dallas ISD schools Wednesday, others hold classes at alternate sites due to tornado

Ongoing power outages means multiple Dallas ISD schools won’t hold classes on Wednesday, as recovery efforts continue from Sunday’s EF-3 tornado in North Dallas.

District officials decided early Wednesday that the following campuses wouldn’t re-open for the day:

Hillcrest High School

Ben Franklin Middle School

Medrano Middle School

Cary Middle School

Dealey Montessori

Kramer Elementary

Joe May Elementary

Three elementary schools will hold classes, but temporarily at an alternate site: Burnet, Cigarroa and Pershing. They will meet a Loos Field House. District officials worked throughout the day on Tuesday to prepare the athletics venue to host academic activities.

Three other campuses are closed indefinitely due to severe damage and will be moved for the rest of the school year.

The biggest opening on Wednesday is at a long-term alternate site. Thomas Jefferson High School is re-opening at the recently closed Thomas Edison High School in West Dallas. About 1,800 students will be bussed nearly 10 miles to the Jefferson at Edison campus.

Walnut Hill Elementary is also re-opening at a long-term alternate site – Tom Field Elementary.

Students and staff from Cary Middle School will be split between Medrano Middle and Franklin Middle, depending on where the students live. But both of those new sites are closed on Wednesday.