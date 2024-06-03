Dallas launches 'summer of safety' program to keep kids away from crime

Dallas rolled out its annual summer safety program aimed at making sure kids stay out of trouble so they're not caught up in a crime or becoming a crime victim.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the city is at its lowest crime rate in six years and is on its way to becoming the safest big city in America. He says the summer safety program is vital in continuing the momentum and making sure that Dallas remains safe during the summer.

The mayor announced on Monday the third year of the "Summer of Safety" program when crime historically goes up.

"The summer safety is about making sure that every kid in Dallas, no matter where they live or how much money they make, has a summer full of stuff to do," he said.

The Parks and Rec Department is leading the way. Its centers are open with different activities.

City spray centers will be available for family play. Aquatic centers will be open so kids can learn to swim.

All-access passes will give families free admission to all museums in the city.

"We have so many free and low-cost — if not completely free, extremely, extremely low-cost — programs that we have come up with," Johnson said. "So there is no reason that any youth in this community should be susceptible to violence or being involved in a crime this summer. We have so much for them to do."

Dallas public libraries will host hundreds of classes workshops and other events for all ages, including free music lessons.

FOX 4's Clarice Tinsley is partnering with the mayor in the SMART Summer reading program so minds stay sharp while school is out.

But schools will be open in June and July with free full-day camps.

Featured article

"We've got chess. We've got esports. We have one of the biggest, largest esports," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde. "We have summer sports programs. We have mariachi. We have music. We have robotics. We have Spanish immersion. We have pickleball. Yes, even pickleball."

Midnight hoops will be running full court with the Dallas Police Athletic League, and kids can learn how to box in the squared circle and not on street corners. Kids can also bike and ride horses with police playing with them.

"It's so important that the first time a child meets a DPD officer is not always in a time of crisis but as a friend, as a trusted member of the community, as someone they can count on," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

And there's the Youth Sports Ticket Program, which gives free tickets to area pro-sports teams all summer long.

Summer of Safety List of Activities