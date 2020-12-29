City of Austin to limit dine-in hours starting December 31

The City of Austin has announced it will be limiting dine-in food service hours from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. The restrictions will begin on Thursday, December 31, and go through Sunday, January 3.

Between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., venues are permitted to continue dine-in operations.

This change applies to any venue serving food or drinks from an onsite kitchen, food truck, or catering service. Venues serving food and drink may still operate between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. using drive-thru, curbside pick-up, take-out, or delivery service, according to a press conference from the city.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Dr. Mark Escott, and other local officials are planning on holding a press conference to explain these restrictions in greater detail on Wednesday, December 30 at 10 a.m. FOX 7 Austin will carry the press conference live on our website, news app, and Facebook page.

"The situation is critical," said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "We are asking the public to stay home as much as possible and not gather with people outside their households for New Year's Eve. We are asking people to only go out to restaurants for take away, delivery, or drive-through services. We are now experiencing uncontrolled widespread community transmission of COVID-19, particularly in circumstances where masking and distancing are not possible, making bars and similar establishments extremely concerning over this holiday weekend."

These new orders only apply to businesses that serve food or drink, according to the City of Austin. All other businesses may operate as outlined in other COVID-19 Orders and Rules. Individuals who see a business operating with dine-in service past 10:30 p.m. between Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 should report the violation to Austin 3-1-1.

A criminal violation of this order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000, but not by confinement.

