City of DeSoto breaks ground on new aquatic and recreation center

The city of DeSoto is celebrating plans for a new aquatic and recreation center with an official groundbreaking.

The $53 million project will be off Uhl Road at McCowan Park.

It will be a 74,000-square-foot venue with a full-scale indoor competition pool, a leisure pool, a 400-foot indoor track, a gym and other multi-generational recreational areas.

"Our new Aquatic & Recreation Center is a transformational project that will enrich the lives of our residents while adding a vibrancy to our great city that will be noticed throughout the metroplex," said DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. "It will bring together all generations of our community into one thriving location and will show all who join us just how unique, unified, and dynamic our city is."

The project is expected to be completed around February 2026.