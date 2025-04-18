City of Dallas hires more than 250 goats to clear invasive species

article

The Brief The city of Dallas is using around 280 goats to remove invasive privet plants from the Bachman Greenbelt. Goats will graze across 16 acres over 11 days, guided by an electric fence and shepard. This method is eco-friendly—helping reduce erosion, wildfire risk, and carbon emissions.



The city of Dallas is putting goats to work in an effort to stop the spread of an invasive plant species at the Bachman Greenbelt.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Goats grazing at Backman Greenbelt

What we know:

Starting Friday, about 280 goats will graze on 16 acres of land along Northwest Highway in Dallas. The project is expected to last 11 days.

Dallas hires goats to clear invasive species

How It Works:

The goats will be enclosed by an electric fence that is moved daily, allowing them to graze efficiently across different sections of the land. A shepherd will oversee the herd to ensure the animals are safe and doing their job.

According to the city, removing the invasive species—called privet—will help stabilize the soil to prevent erosion, improve visibility and reduce wildfire risk.

What's a pivet?

Dig deeper:

Privet is a flowering plant that spreads quickly and densely, disrupting ecosystems and reducing biodiversity. It’s not native to the area, and once it’s removed, the parks team plans to plant native species to support pollinators and birds.

Why goats?

Using goats is an environmentally friendly way to control invasive plants. It reduces the need for fuel-powered equipment and lowers carbon emissions. Officials say the goats will also help prepare the area for future invasive species management.