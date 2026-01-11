City of Aledo debuts new municipal complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony

article

The Aledo Municipal Complex officially opened Jan. 10 to consolidate city hall, police, and library services into one central downtown location. New City Manager Candice Edmondson was introduced at the ceremony and will lead the city through its next phase of expansion. Residents can now provide direct input on Aledo's future growth as the opening marked the official start of a new comprehensive planning initiative.



The City of Aledo officially opened the Aledo Municipal Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community open house on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

Modern hub for City of Aledo



The new Aledo Municipal Complex brings city administration, the public library, utility billing, the police department and city council chambers together under one roof for the first time in Aledo’s history. Previously spread across multiple locations, these services are now centrally located to improve efficiency, accessibility and convenience for Aledo residents.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by tours of the facility and opportunities for the public to visit with city staff and leadership. The event welcomed residents, local leaders and project partners to mark a major milestone in the city’s growth, while The Parker County Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.

Designed for purpose and longevity



"This is world-class civic architecture. Not built for spectacle, but built for purpose," said Shane Davis, mayor of Aledo. "Every line, every space, every material has been chosen to endure. It is meant to serve not just today, but generations to come."

Designed by Randall Scott Architects and constructed by Steele and Freeman, the Aledo Municipal Complex blends contemporary architecture with materials that reflect Aledo’s rural roots and small-town character. The facility was intentionally designed to anchor downtown Aledo, support future growth and serve as a long-term civic hub for the community.

The opening of the Aledo Municipal Complex also marked the kickoff of the city’s comprehensive planning initiative. During the event, residents were invited to begin sharing input on priorities, growth and quality of life as the city plans for its future. The City of Aledo is working with a Fort Worth-based infrastructure company.

New era of leadership



The event also introduced Aledo’s new city manager, Candice Edmondson, who began serving the city Jan. 5, 2026. Edmondson brings extensive experience in municipal leadership and will help guide Aledo through its next phase of growth and planning.

"What stands out most to me is what this building means for the people who work here every day," Edmondson said. "City Hall is where our staff serve residents, solve problems, answer questions and help move this community forward."