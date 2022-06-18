Cimone Key Creative Studio hosts Father's Day Brunch this Saturday

Cimone Key Creative Studio is hosting a Father's Day Brunch, Saturday, June 18th from 12 pm-2 pm featuring Pastor Bryan Carter from Concord Church, Model Kordell Beckham, and Odell Beckham Sr., Speaker, philanthropist, and the father of NFL player, Odell Beckham Jr.

MC and host will be Pskillz from 97.9 the beat.

The event was created to emphasize the support and significance of black fatherhood.

Being Father's Day weekend, they are offering a brunch that includes DJ, networking, interactive demo boxing for fathers and sons/daughters, and an intimate and interactive discussion with celebrity fathers on overcoming challenges faced by black fathers. A net of their proceeds will benefit the community's highly at-risk youth.

The event is presented by Cimone Key Creative Studio, an award-winning black woman-owned branding agency that holds events uplifting their community in the Dallas area.

The event will be held at 150 Turtle Creek Blvd #106 Dallas, Texas 75207

To purchase tickets, click here.