Cigarette blamed for Dallas condo fire that killed dog

An improperly discarded cigarette is being blamed for a condo fire in Dallas that killed a dog Tuesday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the Treetop Condos on Church Road in Lake Highlands for a fire just before 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming through the roof and out of the rear of the two-story condos.

A woman inside said she woke up to the smell of smoke and saw her balcony was on fire.

She attempted to grab all three of her dogs, but one was trapped by the flames.

Firefighters later found the animal dead inside.

The woman admitted to smoking on the balcony before going to bed that evening.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was "most probably the result of the improper discarding of smoking materials."

The fire also damaged a neighboring condo unit.

A total of three people were impacted by the fire.